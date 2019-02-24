Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in win

Jokic turned in 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT). 13 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 114-104 win over the Mavericks.

Jokic flirted with his fourth triple-double in five games but ultimately came up two assists short of that milestone. He's recorded double-digit rebound totals in eight of his last 10 games and eclipsed 10 assists in five of his last 10 contests. With Anthony Davis' minutes reduction, Jokic could be considered the most valuable big man in the league as the Nuggets make a run for the playoffs.