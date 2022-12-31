Jokic racked up 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-119 win over Miami.

Jokic scored just four points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half but also managed six assists and four rebounds. He was much more productive in the second half, knocking down six of nine shots from the field for 15 points while adding another eight rebounds and six dimes to notch his seventh triple-double of the season. The reigning MVP is now averaging a triple-double in the month of December (29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists) and has dished out 10 or more assists in six of his last seven contests.