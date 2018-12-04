Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records triple-double in 36 minutes
Jokic accounted for 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), grabbed 11 rebounds, dished 15 assists, and recorded two steals in 36 minutes Monday as Denver topped Toronto.
The fourth-year big man posted a triple-double, including 15 assists, as fantasy owners sit back and watch the stats pile up. This particular performance was the fourth-year big at his absolute best. He is a prolific passer, and nights like this remind you why he deserves recognition amongst the elite big men in the NBA. The first quarter of the 2018-19 season was sluggish, but Jokic is finding his groove with plenty of time to do damage.
