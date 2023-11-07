Jokic amassed 35 points (15-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 134-116 victory over the Pelicans.

The Nuggets won handily thanks to a superior outing from Jokic, who recorded his third triple-double of the season. Jokic dominated the paint and contained Jonas Valanciunas, but he may have been better served by keying on Zion Williamson, who came perilously close to his own triple-double.