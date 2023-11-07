Jokic amassed 35 points (15-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 134-116 victory over the Pelicans.
The Nuggets won handily thanks to a superior outing from Jokic, who recorded his third triple-double of the season. Jokic dominated the paint and contained Jonas Valanciunas, but he may have been better served by keying on Zion Williamson, who came perilously close to his own triple-double.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared to play vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 28 points, 16 rebounds in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play against Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Deemed probable against Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses triple-double Friday•