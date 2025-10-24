Jokic produced 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Jokic looked on as teammate Aaron Gordon dropped a stellar 50 points during the OT defeat, but Jokic still propped up the squad with one of his usual triple-doubles in the opener. Although Jokic can carry a team on his own, his job is much easier when role players like Gordon put in solid performances.