Jokic delivered 32 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Raptors.

Jokic secured his third triple-double of the season and the 201st of his career before the end of the third quarter, allowing him to sit out the final period. Jokic continues to provide exceptional production across multiple categories, maintaining his status among fantasy basketball's most valuable players. His playmaking has been particularly stellar, as he has delivered 10 or more assists in five of his seven appearances so far.