Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Reduced playing time in blowout

Jokic tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 victory over Atlanta.

Jokic appeared fully healthy Thursday despite the slight injury concern prior to the game. The limited minutes were simply a result of the game being well and truly over by halftime. In his 25 minutes on the floor, Jokic still managed to contribute across the board including matching his season-high of four steals. He is not as prolific a scorer as some other fantasy studs but will likely be in the discussion to finish the season as a top-five player.