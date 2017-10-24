Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers 29 points Monday
Jokic tallied 29 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 109-104 loss to the Wizards.
Jokic did commit a lofty seven turnovers in the game, including a painful technical late in the game called for walking into Wizards' coach Scott Brooks during a timeout. Jokic's temper never flared in a heated game as he kept his composure the whole way through, which shows that he won't get rattled even in the biggest games. He provided an all-around stat line and will continue to be a nightly triple-double threat for the Nuggets with his ability to stretch the floor and pass the ball.
