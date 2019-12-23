Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Regresses in decisive win
Jokic produced 18 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 win over the Lakers.
Jokic has had one too many of these ho-hum performances for owners who hoped for nightly double-double production from the standout center. He started out the season slow and eventually rounded into top form but he's been plagued with disappointing outcomes like Sunday's performance. Still, Jokic is a must-start in all formats.
