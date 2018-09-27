Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains limited Thursday
Jokic (finger) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.
Jokic jammed his finger earlier this month and was limited to non-contact work during Wednesday's practice. He reportedly upped his activity a bit Thursday, but still wasn't cleared for full activity. It doesn't sound like Jokic is dealing with anything serious, but the Nuggets could remain extra cautious with him to avoid any sort of setback. Denver opens the exhibition schedule Sunday against the Lakers and it's unclear if Jokic will be given the green light to play in that contest.
