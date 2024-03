Coach Michael Malone relayed that Jokic (hip/wrist) is expected to play in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic has missed just three games all season, and he's firmly trending toward being active Sunday. Denver trails Minnesota and Oklahoma City by 0.5 games for the top seed in the Western Conference with eight games remaining on the Nuggets' schedule.