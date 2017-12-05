Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Remains out Wednesday
Jokic (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
As expected, Jokic has not yet progressed enough in his recovery to take the floor. He's still traveling with the team in hopes of playing late on the road trip, however, which ends Dec. 13 against the Celtics. In the meantime, Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried will likely continue seeing expanded roles in the frontcourt.
