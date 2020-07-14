Jokic (illness) officially joined the Nuggets in Orlando on Tuesday.

The Nuggets' official Twitter account posted photos of the big man in Orlando after his arrival was delayed by a positive coronavirus test. While his absence was certainly newsworthy, Jokic's status for the NBA restart never appeared to be in much jeopardy. Assuming he's moved past the positive test, which occurred in June while he was in Serbia, the slimmed-down Jokic should be available when the Nuggets begin their eight-game finish to the regular season on Aug. 1 against Miami.