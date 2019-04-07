Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Resting Sunday
Jokic will sit out for rest Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
With the playoffs close, coach Michael Malone will opt to give the star big man the night off. Mason Plumlee figures to handle the bulk of the minutes at center.
