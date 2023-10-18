Jokic will be rested for Tuesday's preseason game against the Clippers.
No surprise here, as Jokic has already made three appearances during the preseason. Denver's final exhibition will be Thursday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Solid all-around performance•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates in limited action•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limited action in preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates once again•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off for 41 points in loss•