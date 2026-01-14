Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Resumes on-court workouts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (knee) has resumed on-court workouts, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Jokic, who was initially given a four-week re-evaluation timeline, is "right on schedule, if not a little ahead of schedule," Charania said. If he can return around late January or early February, that would allow him to be eligible for the NBA's awards, such as the All-NBA Teams and MVP race.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out four-plus weeks with knee issue•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't return vs. Miami•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limps to locker room Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another massive triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive outing versus Timberwolves•