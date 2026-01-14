default-cbs-image
Jokic (knee) has resumed on-court workouts, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Jokic, who was initially given a four-week re-evaluation timeline, is "right on schedule, if not a little ahead of schedule," Charania said. If he can return around late January or early February, that would allow him to be eligible for the NBA's awards, such as the All-NBA Teams and MVP race.

