Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Returns to form
Jokic had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 113-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Nearly nabbing a triple-double, Jokic shot above 50 percent after failing to do so in Denver's previous four contests. He hasn't quite resembled a first-round fantasy asset lately, but Wednesday may have symbolized Jokic's emergence from his slump. The NBA will be entering a period of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 virus. While global safety is clearly the priority, owners will hope that Jokic returns from the delay healthy and hungry.
