Jokic chipped in 36 points (14-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 136-105 victory over the Kings.

Jokic dominated on the offensive end of the court, leading the Nuggets in scoring by drilling 87.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He also managed to contribute across the board, ending the night just two assists shy of a triple-double. The star center is now averaging 31.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five December appearances.