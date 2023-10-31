Jokic registered 27 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over Utah.

The two-time NBA MVP was magnificent once again Monday and faced little resistance from seven-footer Walker Kessler, a notable achievement given that Kessler averaged 2.3 blocks per game a season ago. Notably, Jokic posted the triple-double Monday with only one turnover after combining for 13 turnovers in his past two games. The triple-double was the 107th of his career, tying him with LeBron James for fourth in NBA history.