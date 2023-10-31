Jokic registered 27 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over Utah.
The two-time NBA MVP was magnificent once again Monday and faced little resistance from seven-footer Walker Kessler, a notable achievement given that Kessler averaged 2.3 blocks per game a season ago. Notably, Jokic posted the triple-double Monday with only one turnover after combining for 13 turnovers in his past two games. The triple-double was the 107th of his career, tying him with LeBron James for fourth in NBA history.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears 30 points in double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines with triple-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team with double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Resting Tuesday•