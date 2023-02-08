Jokic finished Tuesday's 146-112 win over the Timberwolves with 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.

The two-time MVP and the Nuggets made quick work of the Timberwolves, so much so that no Denver starter exceeded 29 minutes while the team took a 35-point lead into the final quarter. Despite the light workload, Jokic proved to be unstoppable as a scorer and playmaker during his time on the floor, as he became the third player in NBA history to post a triple-double in 28 or fewer minutes. The bar is awfully high for voters to honor a player with a third consecutive MVP, but Jokic's nightly excellence for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets has made him the favorite to claim the award at this stage of the season.