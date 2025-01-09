Jokic (illness) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers,Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Jokic will miss a game for only the fifth time this season for the Nuggets as he continues to battle an illness that kept him sidelined Tuesday against the Celtics. Dario Saric could get the start for a second straight game in Jokic's absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster performance in epic duel•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double not enough•