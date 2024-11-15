Jokic (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
Jokic will miss his first game of the season Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to personal reasons. Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Memphis.
