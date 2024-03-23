Jokic (back/hip) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to lower back pain and left hip inflammation. DeAndre Jordan will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
