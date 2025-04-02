Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic will not play in the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Spurs. The superstar big man continues to manage an ankle injury during the final stretch of the regular season. Denver will likely Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan to pick up the slack in the frontcourt in Denver.