Jokic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jokic will miss a third straight game for the Nuggets while dealing with an ankle issue. Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) will likely continue to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, as he is listed as probable for Friday in Portland.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't play against LAL•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Trending toward not playing•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Now unlikely to play•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Monday•