Jokic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic continues to deal with a hamstring issue, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green will likely see increased run in the frontcourt once again Sunday, while Jokic's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Pelicans.