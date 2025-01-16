Jokic (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

After dropping a triple-double in Monday's win over the Mavericks, Jokic won't play against the Rockets on Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation. According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Jokic hurt his elbow in warmups. The superstar big man is putting up some of the best numbers of his career for the Nuggets and will be sorely missed against a good Houston squad. DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric could see a bump in minutes with the three-time NBA MVP on the mend.