Jokic (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers.

Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season. The MVP candidate is coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, so this may be a case of Denver simply being cautious during the second night of a back-to-back set. Jokic's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Houston. Aaron Gordon (heel) is also out, so the Nuggets' frontcourt will be extremely shorthanded, forcing Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan and Peyton Watson into major roles.