Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'

Jokic (undisclosed), who went to the X-ray room following Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, said he's "fine", T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Jokic would not disclose what he went to the X-ray room for, though he's offered optimistic news. Still, he should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks. More information on his status may arrive Wednesday.

