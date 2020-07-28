Jokic went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) but posted six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Magic.

Jokic notched 16 points in the first scrimmage against the Wizards and later flirted with a triple-double against the Pelicans last Saturday, so it was surprising to see him go scoreless in the final tune-up game before the season opener Aug. 1. Perhaps the most important thing about his return was the fact that he returned to his regular center role, as Jamal Murray started at point guard. Pencil Jokic as one of the go-to players for the Nuggets ahead of Aug. 1 opener against Miami.