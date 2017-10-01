Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 12 points in preseason debut

Jokic scored 12 points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 7-10 FT) to go with six rebounds and two assists in Saturday's preseason win over the Warriors.

Jokic played just 21 minutes, but he made his presence felt, reaching double-figures and getting to the line 10 times. Expect Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets' starters to continue to see limited minutes throughout the preseason as they tune up for the start of the regular season in less than three weeks.