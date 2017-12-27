Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 13 before ejection Tuesday

Jokic posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.

Jokic got tangled up with Jonas Jerebko in the fourth quarter and ended up making what he described as inadvertent contact, but it was enough in the official's eyes to warrant a flagrant 2 foul. The 22-year-old was able to post his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort before exiting, and he's now posted between six and 11 boards in those contests as well. Jokic's penchant for multi-category production makes him a top 10 center option in all formats, and he should be back to his usual allotment of playing time versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday.