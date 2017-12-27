Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 13 before ejection Tuesday
Jokic posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.
Jokic got tangled up with Jonas Jerebko in the fourth quarter and ended up making what he described as inadvertent contact, but it was enough in the official's eyes to warrant a flagrant 2 foul. The 22-year-old was able to post his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort before exiting, and he's now posted between six and 11 boards in those contests as well. Jokic's penchant for multi-category production makes him a top 10 center option in all formats, and he should be back to his usual allotment of playing time versus the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads Nuggets over Warriors Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...