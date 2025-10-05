Jokic contributed 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 126-116 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Jokic led Denver in rebounds and tied the team high in points during a near-perfect performance from the field. The three-time MVP has finished in the top two of MVP voting in five consecutive seasons and is coming off arguably the best campaign of his career. Over 70 regular-season appearances in the 2024-25 season, the 30-year-old big man averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 57.6 percent from the field and a career-high 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.