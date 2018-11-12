Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss
Jokic tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Bucks.
Jokic scored 20 points Sunday while adding his customary supporting line. The four triples were a season-high and he has now scored a combined 57 points across his last two games after producing just 23 points across his previous four. Despite the poor run of four games, Jokic is still putting up first-round value and should remain there moving forward without too much trouble.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 37 points, 21 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles against Grizzlies•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unusual double-double Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?