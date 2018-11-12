Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss

Jokic tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Bucks.

Jokic scored 20 points Sunday while adding his customary supporting line. The four triples were a season-high and he has now scored a combined 57 points across his last two games after producing just 23 points across his previous four. Despite the poor run of four games, Jokic is still putting up first-round value and should remain there moving forward without too much trouble.