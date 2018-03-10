Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 21 points Friday
Jokic had 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-116 victory over the Lakers.
Jokic was good again Friday, as the Nuggets erased a late deficit to defeat the Lakers. He seems to be developing his game to fit in with Paul Millsap and has put together back-to-back strong outings. His assists are most certainly going to take a hit with Millsap back in the lineup, but he has attempted 14 shots in each of the last two games and he should be just fine moving forward.
