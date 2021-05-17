Jokic accumulated 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 loss to the Blazers.

The 26-year-old produced a quality stat line in limited minutes Monday. Jokic had an MVP-type season, averaging a career-high 26.4 points, 8.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers along with 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. The sixth-year center will look to parlay his incredibly strong season into the NBA playoffs for the third-seeded Nuggets.