Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 but fails to log assist

Jokic had 22 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and seven rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.

Jokic was limited by foul trouble (five) and split the center minutes evenly with Mason Plumlee. Nevertheless, this was the first time since Oct. 25, 2017 that Jokic failed to hand out a single assist. He'll look to get back on track and provide his usual well-rounded brilliance in Saturday's matchup versus the Wizards.