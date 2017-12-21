Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers
Jokic scored 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and 10 turnovers across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Minnesota.
In his first extended playing time since returning to the lineup three games ago, Jokic scored 22 points. However, the center ended up turning the ball over a career-high 10 times. On the season, Jokic had only turned the ball over more than three times in three games. After Wednesday's 10 turnovers, he is now averaging a career-high 2.4 turnovers. If Jokic can build upon his scoring performance against Minnesota while cutting down the turnovers, he could turn into a solid option moving forward.
