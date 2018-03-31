Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 23 points in 41 minutes

Jokic scored 23 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), grabbed 16 rebounds, dished six assists, snatched one steals, and recorded two blocks across 41 minutes Friday in Denver's win over Oklahoma City.

Jokic has posted 52 points, 32 rebounds and 14 assists to go along with three steals and three blocks over the past two games. The Nuggets, who are fighting for a playoff spot, and Jokic owners who are working through their league playoffs ought to be pleased with his performance as of late. The Serbian big man is an offensive threat from all over the floor. He can pour it in and spread the wealth with precision.