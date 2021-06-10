Jokic finished Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Suns with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes.

The Suns' defense swarmed Jokic virtually any time he touched the ball, but the newly minted MVP did what he could to lead the way for a Nuggets team that shot only 40.0 percent from the field. Through two games, Phoenix has done a good job of limiting Jokic as a scorer, though he's still been a productive fantasy option, totaling 22 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, three blocks and three three-pointers in 66 minutes.