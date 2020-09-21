Jokic had 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 11-12 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals in Sunday's Game 2 loss to the Lakers.

Jokic was the best player on the floor for most of the second half, and he scored the Nuggets' final 11 points, including a late jump-hook to put Denver ahead with 20.8 seconds remaining. The big man also registered four steals -- tied for his most in any playoff game this season. Through two games of the series, Jokic is averaging 22.5 points, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.