Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 33, comes up clutch
Jokic generated 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.
Jokic was absolutely superb, delivering a well-rounded and efficient stat line and going to work in the post on the team's final offensive possession. He has been looking for his own shot a bit more of late, and that continued in this one with Will Barton (personal) and Paul Millsap (knee) sidelined. Overall Jokic seems to be rebounding quite nicely after a slow start to 2019-20.
