Jokic scored 39 points (17-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to along with 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Jokic dominated the Bulls and drove the Nuggets to victory with a 35.2 percent usage rate. After deferring a bit of the scoring load to Jamal Murray of late, Jokic topped 25 points for the second time in his last six contests. Though he narrowly missed out on a triple-double, Jokic posted double-digit boards for the fifth time in the same six-game span.