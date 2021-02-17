Jokic scored 43 points (16-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.

The Nuggets were missing a number of their key rotation players for the game, facilitating an exceptional performance from Jokic. He topped 30 points for the fifth time in his last nine games, shooting well from all areas of the floor. He supplemented the scoring with strong defensive stats, tallying a block for the third consecutive game while also racking up multiple steals for the second time in his last four contests. Overall, the performance was another standout effort from Jokic, who is averaging career-best marks of 27.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks through 27 games.