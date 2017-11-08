Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores career-high 41 points in Tuesday's win
Jokic recorded 41 points (16-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Nets.
Jokic tallied career highs in scoring and field-goal attempts despite playing a modest load of minutes and fouling out of a contest that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. The third-year center is the leader and focal point of the Nuggets' offensive attack, and he is one of the most well-rounded options across all fantasy formats.
