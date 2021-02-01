Jokic mustered 47 points (17-26 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Jazz.

Jokic was the main reason why the Nuggets ended Utah's 11-game winning streak, as he matched his career-high in points while also pacing Denver in rebounds and finishing as the team's second-best passer. Jokic has been flirting with a triple-double average all season long, and the talented big man continues to be an elite asset in most fantasy formats regardless of the opponent.