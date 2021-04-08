Jokic collected 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in a 106-96 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jokic fell just one rebound shy of a triple-double, but he was able to secure his third consecutive double-double due to his elite playmaking skills. It was the center's fourth consecutive game in which he failed to secure double-digit rebounds and is averaging "only" 8.4 rebounds across his last seven contests.