Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win

Jokic scored 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-85 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets' big man has been in peak form over the last two games since returning to the starting lineup, and he's put the ankle injury that cost him seven games well behind him. Jokic could have a hard time maintaining this scoring pace Saturday against the Warriors, though, a team that typically keeps opposition centers in check and that held him to 14.0 points per game in three meetings last season.