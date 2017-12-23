Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 27 in Friday's win
Jokic scored 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-85 win over the Trail Blazers.
The Nuggets' big man has been in peak form over the last two games since returning to the starting lineup, and he's put the ankle injury that cost him seven games well behind him. Jokic could have a hard time maintaining this scoring pace Saturday against the Warriors, though, a team that typically keeps opposition centers in check and that held him to 14.0 points per game in three meetings last season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 points despite 10 turnovers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Could see extended minutes vs. Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in return from injury•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will have minutes restriction Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Confirms he'll play Friday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...