Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores game-high 30 points Monday
Jokic compiled 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt 4-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 102-96 victory over the Pacers.
The Nuggets came away with an important victory Monday, edging them closer to a playoff berth. Jokic has been fantastic over the past couple of months, almost single-handedly keeping the team in the playoff picture. They have four crucial matchups coming over the next week and Jokic is going to be very busy on both ends of the floor. He has a chance to be the number one player over the next week and owners have to be thrilled about his prospects.
