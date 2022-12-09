Jokic notched 33 points (14-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over Portland.

Jokic fell just one assist short of yet another triple-double, something that we have basically come to expect on a nightly basis. The bar is so high for Jokic that some might consider this an underwhelming start to the season. With that said, he could very well find himself as the number one player come April, especially seeing as though the Nuggets are likely to be pushing hard the entire way.